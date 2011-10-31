* Obama to meet German, French, Argentine leaders at G20
* Euro zone debt crisis central focus of meeting
* United States not signaling any financial aid for Europe
(Adds more details)
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 Europe's latest rescue plan
has "all the right elements" to fix the crisis, but President
Barack Obama will be seeking more details when he attends the
Group of 20 meeting this week, a top U.S. Treasury official
said on Monday.
"The announcements that European leaders made last week
were very significant," said Lael Brainard, U.S. Treasury
undersecretary for international affairs. "We look forward to
hearing more about the elaboration and implementation of those
initiatives at Cannes."
Obama has warned European leaders they were "scaring" the
rest of the world by not getting their arms around a crisis,
which has roiled global financial markets and could trigger
recession on both sides of the Atlantic if allowed to persist.
"Recovery in the U.S. remains fragile and still too
vulnerable to disruption beyond our shores," she said.
Obama will meet French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the meeting of
leaders of the G20 economies in Cannes.
Europe's decision to increase the firepower of its bailout
fund to around 1 trillion euros to try to stem an intractable
sovereign debt crisis will be the central focus of the Nov. 3-4
meeting at the luxurious Mediterranean resort.
Brainard said the plan "contains all the right elements:
building a more powerful firewall to overwhelm the markets and
protect sovereigns," as well as recapitalizing European banks
and helping Greece restructure its towering debts.
"Fortunately, Europe has the resources and the capacity to
overcome these risks. We'll continue to support our European
allies in their efforts to address this crisis, alongside the
IMF and our G20 partners," she said.
Washington has not spelled out exactly what kind of role in
the euro zone crisis it envisages the International Monetary
Fund playing. The United States is a major shareholder in the
IMF and has a big say in what it does. Some Europeans are keen
for the Fund to directly commit resources to the bailout.
"We'll continue to support the IMF having a very important
role working with Europe as Europe takes steps to address its
own crisis," Brainard said, but declined to give details.
European officials have also petitioned Beijing for a big
Chinese investment in their rescue fund, although China have
yet to publicly offer to buy more European bonds.
U.S. officials declined to be drawn into a debate on
whether such a development would boost China's international
influence at the expense of Washington, but dismissed talk it
would spell a turning point for U.S. economic might.
Michael Froman, a top White House economic aide, said the
G20 had been promoted as the leading forum to review challenges
facing the global economy.
"The concept that China and other emerging economies are
part of this discussion ... expressing unity and support with
what the Europeans are doing, we think is very much
appropriate," he said.
Obama will also meet with Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez de Kirchner, the White House said.
(Additional reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by Cynthia
Osterman)