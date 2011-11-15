* Year-end deadline looms for action on deficit, jobs
* Obama struggles to get support for jobs bill
* At fundraiser, defends healthcare law
By Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis
HONOLULU, Nov 14 President Barack Obama said on
Monday year-end wrangling over the budget and jobs measures
might delay the start of his December holiday vacation in
Hawaii, as U.S. political gridlock showed no sign of easing.
"It is great to be home, great to feel that Aloha spirit,"
Obama told a fundraiser in his native state of Hawaii, where he
had spent the weekend hosting world leaders at an Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Obama said his wife Michelle and their two daughters would
return to Hawaii soon for their traditional Christmas vacation
trip but said his own plans hinged on whether Washington could
break a deadlock on key pieces of legislation.
"We'll see if Washington gets its business done, so I can
get here as well. But that's always a challenge," Obama said.
Congress faces a Dec. 23 deadline to approve measures
reducing the U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion over 10
years, but a panel of 12 lawmakers who must nail down details
of the plan by Nov. 23 still have yet to agree a deal.
Obama also hopes to push through key elements of his $447
billion jobs package by the end of the year, including an
extension of payroll tax cuts due to expire by the end of this
year without action by the U.S. Congress.
The U.S. Senate last week overwhelmingly passed a measure
that would provide tax credits to companies that hire military
veterans. But Obama is struggling to get bipartisan support for
larger parts of the jobs plan.
He criticized congressional Republicans for resisting
initiatives including the payroll tax cuts and funds to fix
roads and bridges.
"These aren't partisan issues. These are common-sense
approaches to putting people back to work at a time when the
unemployment rate is way too high. But politics seems to
override everything in Washington these days," Obama said.
More action on jobs could be critical for Obama because his
hopes of re-election in 2012 may hinge on whether he can
persuade voters he is doing enough to boost the sluggish U.S.
economy and bring down the unemployment rate of 9 percent.
FOCUS ON JOB CREATION
At the fundraiser at the Ko Olina Aulani Disney Resort,
Obama headlined an event for around 250 people, with ticket
prices starting at $1,000 each. The money raised will go to his
re-election campaign coffers and to help his Democratic Party.
Obama then headed out onto the golf course with two White
House aides and high school friend Bobby Titcomb.
He leaves on Tuesday for Australia in the next leg of a
tour that will also take him to Bali, Indonesia for further
meetings with Asian leaders.
At the APEC summit in Honolulu, Obama sought to highlight
his efforts to create jobs as he hailed progress toward a
trans-Pacific trade pact. He also took a tough approach on
trade with China, telling Chinese President Hu Jintao in a
private meeting that American impatience was growing with the
state of the economic relationship.
At the fundraiser, Obama defended his signature healthcare
legislation, saying it would provide security for Americans "so
that if you get sick -- if you have a preexisting condition --
you can still afford to get health insurance, you will still
have access to quality care."
He did not directly discuss the Supreme Court's
announcement that it would rule on the fate of the healthcare
law, which has faced lawsuits from several states that are
urging the landmark legislation be struck down.
Obama also discussed his grandmother, who passed away in
2008, to make the case against Republican proposals to rein in
Medicare spending.
Obama said that as he watched his grandmother "fade away,"
it was a comfort to know she had access to the Medicare health
program for older Americans.
A ruling on the healthcare law is expected by July. If the
court were to strike down the law, it would be a major
political blow for Obama.
(Additional reporting by Samson Reiny and Alister Bull;
editing by Todd Eastham)