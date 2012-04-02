WASHINGTON, April 2 President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident the U.S. Supreme Court would uphold the healthcare reform law that has been one of the signature issues of his presidency.

"Ultimately, I am confident that the Supreme Court will not take what would be an unprecedented, extraordinary step of overturning a law that was passed by a strong majority of a democratically elected Congress," Obama said at a news conference with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. (Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Christopher Wilson)