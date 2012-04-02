BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities cuts share issue size to 4.21 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
WASHINGTON, April 2 President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident the U.S. Supreme Court would uphold the healthcare reform law that has been one of the signature issues of his presidency.
"Ultimately, I am confident that the Supreme Court will not take what would be an unprecedented, extraordinary step of overturning a law that was passed by a strong majority of a democratically elected Congress," Obama said at a news conference with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. (Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik acting CEO Joakim Andersson tells Reuters:
* Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lO1Eb5) Further company coverage: