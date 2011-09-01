* Historian cites positive examples of Roosevelt, Reagan
* Persistent unemployment threatens Obama's re-election
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 Aides to President Barack
Obama held a secret strategy retreat where they listened to a
history lesson from a presidential scholar about past
presidents who could serve as models for Obama's re-election
effort, Time magazine reported.
Historian Michael Beschloss reportedly gave the team hope
with his June presentation about Democrat Franklin Roosevelt
and Republican Ronald Reagan, who both won re-election in tough
economic times.
According to Time, Beschloss said the strategies the two
presidents used were similar: they both made the case that the
economy was improving and that their opponents would make
things worse.
"Beschloss did not intend to give political advice," the
magazine said. "But that is just how his words were received.
The president's aides, all but resigned to unemployment above 8
percent on Election Day, now see in Roosevelt and Reagan a
plausible path to victory."
The stubbornly high unemployment rate is seen as the single
biggest threat to Obama's re-election hopes in 2012. A new
CNN/ORD poll released on Thursday showed that nearly two-thirds
of Americans disapproved of Obama's handling of the economy.
An administration official confirmed the retreat at Fort
McNair Army base in Washington took place but did not say what
was discussed. It was organized by White House chief of staff
Bill Daley.
Beschloss is the author of several books about the U.S.
presidency including "Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and
How They Changed America 1789-1989."
Like its predecessors, the Obama White House has sought
outside counsel on a variety of issues in the past, including
the review of Afghanistan policy in 2009 and the turmoil in the
Middle East that has swept aside authoritarian governments and
forced Washington to rethink its foreign policy in the region.
The Time report comes as Obama prepares to deliver a speech
to Congress next Thursday in which he will outline proposals
for reducing the 9.1 percent unemployment rate in a sluggish
economy.
His proposals are likely to include infrastructure
spending, tax breaks for firms that hire new workers and
possibly housing initiatives.
Many of Obama's Democratic allies are urging him to take a
more confrontational stance toward Republicans, who control the
House of Representatives.
The two parties are sharply at odds over how best to boost
economic growth with Democrats advocating a near-term fiscal
boost and Republicans pushing budget cuts.
(Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Bill Trott)