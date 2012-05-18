(Adds details)
WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
said after meeting French President Francois Hollande at the
White House on Friday that the Group of Eight should focus on
ways to promote growth alongside budget cuts in Europe to help
ease the euro zone crisis.
"President Hollande and I agreed that this is an issue of
extraordinary importance, not only to the people of Europe, but
also to the world economy," Obama told reporters after their
talks in the Oval Office.
"We're looking forward to a fruitful discussion later this
evening and tomorrow with the other G8 leaders about how we can
manage a responsible approach to fiscal consolidation that is
coupled with a strong growth agenda," Obama said.
Meeting with Obama for the first time since his election
victory earlier this month, Hollande said he spoke to the U.S.
president about the importance of putting a priority on growth.
The two leaders discussed their shared concerns about Greece
and the belief in the importance of keeping Greece in the euro
zone, Hollande said.
Hollande also said he reminded Obama of his campaign pledge
to remove French combat troops from Afghanistan by the end of
this year.
The two leaders will head to Camp David later on Friday for
a two-day summit that Obama is hosting of Group of Eight
leaders. Obama is hosting a NATO summit in Chicago on Sunday and
Monday.
