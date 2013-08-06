* Obama proposes winding down Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
* Takes jab at Republicans
By Jeff Mason
PHOENIX, Aug 6 President Barack Obama called on
Tuesday for broad reform of the mortgage finance system to boost
the U.S. housing market, help still-struggling homeowners, and
prevent one of the triggers of the 2007-2009 financial crisis
from happening again.
Obama picked Arizona to make his remarks, choosing a state
that came to symbolize the painful bursting of the housing
bubble in 2007 and 2008 that led to a wave of foreclosures and
wiped out trillions of dollars in household equity.
"This was part of ground zero for the housing bubble
bursting," Obama said, addressing an audience of high school
students and faculty in Phoenix, where house prices cratered and
foreclosures soared five years ago.
"Today, our housing market is beginning to heal ... We've
got to build on this progress, we're not where we need to be,"
he said.
The core of Obama's proposal involves winding down mortgage
finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which own or
guarantee more than half of all U.S. home loans and are critical
to keeping capital flowing to lenders and borrowers.
The two government-sponsored entities have drawn heavy fire
for allowing people to take risks and buy homes they could not
afford. A bipartisan bill already circulating in the Senate
would wind down the two organizations, and Obama said the
measure is in line with ideas he can support.
The administration wants to replace Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac with a system in which the private market buys home loans
from lenders and repackages them as securities for investors.
The government would still play a role in housing markets by
insuring or guaranteeing those securities - at a cost to
investors.
"Private capital should take a bigger role in the mortgage
market. I know that sounds confusing to folks who call me a
socialist," Obama said, inserting a dig at political opponents
who paint him as a left-leaning liberal.
The United States was forced to prop up Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac when the two companies careened toward insolvency
during the financial crisis, costing taxpayers $187.5 billion.
The companies, which still dominate mortgage markets, have
since returned to profitability, funneling about $132 billion in
dividends back into government coffers.
The president also urged Congress to pass long-stalled
legislation to make it easier for homeowners to refinance their
loans at lower interest rates.
'REAL MOMENTUM'
While there is bipartisan progress in the Senate on mortgage
finance reform, his proposals face a harder sell in the House of
Representatives, where Republicans who control the chamber favor
removing almost all of the government's role from mortgage
markets.
Republican Senator Bob Corker, who co-authored the Senate
measure, said the president had provided a boost to mortgage
finance reform efforts.
"There is real momentum growing to finally move a structural
housing finance reform bill that ends the Fannie and Freddie
model of private gains and public losses," the Tennessee
lawmaker said in a statement.
Edward Mills, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets, said
Obama's proposals were well-timed.
"There has been real concern about not doing something that
disrupts the housing recovery. Now that we've seen housing come
off its lows, there is this desire to say what's the next step.
This fills that void," he said.
Mills cautioned against winding down Fannie and Freddie too
quickly.
Obama's speech is one of a series focused on spurring faster
economic growth in the middle of a still tepid recovery. His
campaign-like tour is meant to help set the stage for the 2014
congressional elections and, more immediately, lay out his views
ahead of an expected budget battle in Washington this fall.
The president jabbed Republican adversaries over immigration
and health care as well as housing. He argued that immigration
reform - which is languishing in the House - would help the U.S.
housing market because undocumented people were important buyers
of homes.
Obama noted that Arizona's two U.S. senators, Republicans
John McCain and Jeff Flake, supported immigration reform.