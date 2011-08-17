ATKINSON, Ill. Aug 17 President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday the federal government by itself could not
get the housing market moving again and it would probably take
this year and next to see slow appreciation resume.
"When you've got many trillions of dollars worth of housing
stock out there, the federal government is not going to be able
to do this all by itself," Obama said in a town hall meeting in
Atkinson. "It's going to require consumers and banks and the
private sector working alongside the government to make sure
that we can actually get housing moving back again."
"And it will probably take this year and next year for us
to see a slow appreciation again in the housing market," he
said.