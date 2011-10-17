* Obama to acknowledge public frustration at Wall St-aide
* Republicans see Obama strategy based on demonizing them
* Obama's message to Republicans: Put country before party
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 President Barack Obama will
seek to tap into public anger at Wall Street excess to turn up
the heat on congressional Republicans as he embarks on a
campaign-style bus tour on Monday to rally support for his
stalled jobs package.
Hitting the road for the next three days, Obama heads to
North Carolina and Virginia, both vital to his 2012 re-election
chances, with an increasingly populist approach aimed at
winning passage of at least parts of his $447 billion jobs
plan.
His visits to two pivotal Southern states come against the
backdrop of protests against corporate greed and economic
inequality that began weeks ago in New York and have spread to
other cities, inspiring global "Day of Rage" demonstrations
against the world financial system over the weekend.
Obama -- whose poll numbers have fallen over his handling
of the stagnant economy and high unemployment -- has voiced
sympathy with the grievances of the "Occupy Wall Street"
movement but has done so cautiously, not least because of his
own economic team's ties to the financial industry.
"The president will continue to acknowledge the frustration
that he himself shares about the need for Washington to do more
to support our economic recovery and to ensure that the
interest of the 99 percent of Americans is well-represented,"
spokesman Josh Earnest said when asked whether Obama would
offer a message for Wall Street protesters on his trip south.
The Democratic president wants to step up the pressure
on Republicans as he tries to push through his jobs package
piece by piece, starting this week after his full plan went
down to defeat in Congress last week.
With election races looming, Obama's strategy is to force
Republicans to give ground or be painted as obstructionists
more interested in shielding "millionaires and billionaires" --
"the 1 percent" -- from paying their fair share of taxes.
Republicans say Obama's original package was laden with
wasteful spending and job-killing tax hikes for wealthy
Americans. They have accused him of demonizing them and
promoting "class warfare" instead of working with them to find
areas of agreement.
In the Republicans' weekend radio address, Representative
Kevin McCarthy urged Obama to "come off the campaign trail and
get to work."
The deadlock over the jobs bill has raised concerns that
political dysfunction in Washington will prevent any major
steps to spur hiring before the November 2012 elections.
POLITICAL OVERTONES
The White House has billed Obama's trip -- his second trek
through small-town America in a new sleek armored bus since he
toured the rural Midwest in August -- as a chance to reconnect
with ordinary citizens outside the Washington "bubble."
While Obama's aides insist his journey is about jobs, not
politics, his itinerary takes in two traditionally conservative
states he won in the 2008 presidential election but which polls
show he is in danger of losing in his bid for a second term.
The broader message, Earnest said, will be for Republicans
to "put country before party" and pass the first part of his
package in the Senate this week -- $35 billion in aid to states
to preserve the jobs of teachers, police and firefighters.
Republicans have showed little enthusiasm for the proposal,
though they have not rejected all of his ideas.
Polls show taxing the rich resonates not only with
anti-Wall Street protesters but with many middle-class voters
struggling to stay afloat financially in a difficult economy.
But if Obama goes too far in his populist rhetoric he risks
further damage to already-frayed relations with Big Business
and might also scare away some moderate independent voters.
On top of that, some of the protesters' ire has been
directed at Obama's own policies, notably his administration's
bailout of troubled banks early in his term.
Obama, however, is expected to keep up his criticism of
Republicans' calls for a rollback of Wall Street reforms he
championed but which they see as onerous new regulations.
Obama is still likely to tread carefully until there is a
clearer sense of whether the anti-Wall Street movement over the
power of financial institutions can sustain momentum. Among the
protesters' grievances is that the richest 1 percent of
Americans do not pay enough taxes.
