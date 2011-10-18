* Obama tests populist message for re-election bid

* North Carolina, Virginia at risk in 2012 vote

* Obama under pressure to shore up his support (Updates with fresh Obama quote; changes dateline from South Boston, Va.)

By Matt Spetalnick

EMPORIA, Va., Oct 18 U.S. President Barack Obama headed deeper into the 2012 race on Tuesday as he toured electoral battlegrounds of the South, underscoring how long and tough his re-election campaign is likely to be.

The second day of Obama's slow-rolling journey on a campaign-style bus, billed by the White House as part of his nationwide push to get own his jobs proposals past Congress, remained focused on courting voters in politically pivotal North Carolina and Virginia.

"I know we've been going though tough times but that is not an excuse for us to sit back," he said in Emporia, Virginia. "Now is the time for us to act. Now is the time for us to say 'yes we can!'" Obama, recalling a winning line from his 2008 campaign, told a cheering crowd at the local high school.

Obama is using the road trip not only to test out a sharper, more populist message as he seeks a second term but also to gauge whether the two traditionally conservative states he won in the 2008 election can stay in his column in 2012.

All indications are it could be a daunting task for Obama, whose poll numbers have fallen to the lows of his presidency amid public discontent over the stalled U.S. economy and high unemployment.

The bus tour is taking place more than a year before the election, a time when incumbent presidents generally are spending their campaign time raising money.

"The stronger that an incumbent is the more time they have to stay off the trail. Obama is under immense pressure to solidify his support," said Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton University.

Obama, whose re-election may hinge on his ability to spur hiring, is pressing Republicans back in Washington to pass his $447 billion jobs package in "bite-size pieces" after they shot it down as a whole in Congress last week.

The Senate may vote as early as this week on the first part of the package, a $35 billion measure to create or save 400,000 jobs for teachers, police officers and firefighters, funded by a 0.5 percent surtax on millionaires.

Obama's strategy is to force Republicans to accept his proposals or be painted as obstructionists in the way of economic recovery as campaigning for the November 2012 presidential and congressional elections heats up.

Republicans, who see Obama's plan as laden with wasteful spending and job-killing tax increases on wealthier Americans, say the Democratic president is playing electoral gamesmanship.

"As the only person elected to represent every American, the president should speak for all Americans, especially in times of crisis, not divide them for short-term partisan political gain," said top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell.

The jockeying has extended the deadlock that brought the United States to the brink of default in August until Democrats and Republicans agreed on the outlines of a deficit-cutting plan as part of a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

CAMPAIGN MODE

As Obama's black armored bus rolled along, there was little denying the shift into full campaign mode in what political experts see as must-win states for him next year.

Sandwiched between speeches in which he made full-throated attacks on Republicans, there were choreographed stops, like Obama buying Halloween candy at a family-owned store, and presidential moments, like when he lifted a 1-year-old from his mother's arms and pronounced him a "good-looking boy."

But North Carolina's mixed views on the president's record were also on display during a lunchtime stop at a diner in Reidsville, where Jerry Talley's green John Deere cap caught Obama's eye, who paused to chat and shake hands.

After Obama had moved on, the 63-year-old retired high school principal, who now works part-time as a landscaper, said his support for Obama was wavering.

"I was for him at first. Right now, I'm not so sure. I'm waiting to see what he does with the economy," he said.

After crossing the border into Virginia a short while later, Obama got a stark reminder of the mixed -- and even conflicting -- views on his record in another swing state.

As his motorcade slowed through the small town of South Boston, Virginia, dozens of supporters on one side of the road cheered, some shouting "Yes, we can!"

On the other side, a smaller but just as vocal group booed and held aloft signs that said "Hope is on the way -- No-bama 2013" and "Never again." One man turned thumbs down as Obama's entourage drove past.

North Carolina and Virginia had been solid Republican strongholds until Obama carried both states in 2008, but polls now show him in danger of losing them.

An Elon University poll has put Obama's approval rating at 42 percent in North Carolina, where Democrats will hold their presidential convention in the summer.

A Quinnipiac University poll last week showed Obama's approval ratings at 45 percent in Virginia and put Republican presidential contenders Mitt Romney and Herman Cain in a statistical dead-heat with him in a theoretical matchup.

It was not all politics, though. Stopping at a school in the rural Virginian town of Skipwith, Obama was quizzed about pop idol Justin Bieber. The president, himself the father of two girls, drew a chorus of squeals when he said he thought Bieber might have a girlfriend, but added that he was "short". (Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis; editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham)