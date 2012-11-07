NEW DELHI Nov 7 India's outsourcing chiefs
crossed their fingers that Barack Obama would take a less
hawkish stance on the industry during his second term, as they
cheered his re-election as a possible boost to the U.S. economy.
Obama sharpened his rhetoric against industries that move
jobs out of America during his re-election campaign, and his
administration has been criticised by outsourcing industry
bodies in India for tightening visa rules.
"Not the best news for India or the IT outsourcing
industry," Phaneesh Murthy, chief executive officer of iGate
Corp, said in response to Obama's victory.
"We need to understand how much of the election rhetoric
continues into 2013 and that will determine the full
implications to us," Murthy said in a statement.
India's trade minister had criticised Obama's administration
for a hike in visa charges for companies that have the majority
of their employees overseas as "highly discriminatory" and
detrimental to the profitability of Indian IT companies.
"I am hopeful ... there will be more pragmatic approaches to
some of the problems," Kris Gopalakrishnan, executive
co-chairman of Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday at the
World Economic Forum on the outskirts of India's capital.
"I am hopeful that the U.S. government will do the right
thing."
India's $100 billion IT services sector has seen a sharp
slowdown in growth in recent quarters as Western clients hold
back on spending. Europe and the United States account for
around three-quarters of the industry's revenues.
"I think that there will be a lot of economic activity," N.
Chandrasekaran, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy
Services, the industry leader, said in response to
Obama's re-election. "That translates into significant
opportunities for the technology sector."
HCL Technologies, India's fourth-largest software
services provider, said in a statement that it hoped Obama's
second term would "uplift the business sentiment and lead
economic resurgence in America".
With unemployment a crunch issue in the election, President
Obama stepped up his criticism of U.S. firms 'exporting' jobs
early on in his campaign, seeking to tax them more and use that
money to help those companies that keep jobs at home.
Adi Godrej, president of trade lobby group the Confederation
of Indian Industry, described that stance as "election
rhetoric".
"Every time there's a U.S. election, these issues are
raised," he told Reuters.
But some Indian business leaders said Obama's stance on
outsourcing was a worrying trade issue.
"I would prefer Romney and the Republicans to Obama and the
Democrats on trade policies, outsourcing and economic matters,"
said Rahul Bajaj, chairman of the Bajaj Group industrial
conglomerate. "Democrats and Obama ... think you should not
outsource more. That is bad. There Romney would have been
better."