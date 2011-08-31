BRIEF-MPLX LP prices $2.25 billion senior notes offering
* MPLX LP - 2027 senior notes and 2047 senior notes were offered at a price to public of 99.834% and 99.304%, of par, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to preserve jobs in a tough economy, urged Congress on Wednesday to not hold up temporary funding measures for aviation and highway spending.
Obama said in remarks at the White House that it would be "inexcusable" if lawmakers allowed politics to intervene and not act immediately when they return from their summer recess next week.
The law authorizing airport construction funding expires on Sept. 16 while the one allowing spending on highway projects ends on on Sept. 30.
(Reporting by John Crawley and Lisa Lambert)
* MPLX LP - 2027 senior notes and 2047 senior notes were offered at a price to public of 99.834% and 99.304%, of par, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Galena Biopharma announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: