WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to preserve jobs in a tough economy, urged Congress on Wednesday to not hold up temporary funding measures for aviation and highway spending.

Obama said in remarks at the White House that it would be "inexcusable" if lawmakers allowed politics to intervene and not act immediately when they return from their summer recess next week.

The law authorizing airport construction funding expires on Sept. 16 while the one allowing spending on highway projects ends on on Sept. 30.

