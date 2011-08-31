US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as Nasdaq sets record high
Feb 7 The S&P 500 ended barely higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq managed to scratch out a new record as gains in big tech names countered energy declines.
WASHINGTON Aug 31 Top U.S. congressional Republican John Boehner on Wednesday urged President Barack Obama to delay a planned jobs speech to a joint session of Congress by a day in order to avoid "impediments."
Democrat Obama had asked to address Congress at 8 p.m. next Wednesday, a time that overlapped with a scheduled televised debate among Republican presidential contenders seeking their party's nomination to face Obama in the 2012 election.
"It is my recommendation that your address be held on the following evening, when we can ensure there will be no parliamentary or logistical impediments that might detract from your remarks," Boehner, the speaker of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, said in a letter to the president.
"I respectfully invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, September 8, 2011 in the House Chamber, at a time that works best for your schedule," he said.
(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Will Dunham)
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - underwritten public offering of $125 million of shares of its common stock
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices weighed.