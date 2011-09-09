WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Republicans in the House of Representatives will consider President Barack Obama's proposal to expand a payroll tax cut for businesses and employees, House Republican Leader Eric Cantor said on Thursday.

"Republicans are not for allowing tax increases for anyone, we don't believe in that," Cantor told Reuters. "So I do think that the payroll tax provision that the president proposed tonight is something that will be a part of the discussions going forward." (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Todd Eastham)