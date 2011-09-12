WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. House Republican Leader Eric Cantor said on Monday he will not support President Barack Obama's proposal to renovate U.S. schools as part of the administration's bill to spur job growth.

"Anything that is akin to the stimulus bill I think is not going to be acceptable to the American people," Cantor said. He added that Obama should focus instead on cutting federal regulations that he says kill U.S. jobs and that any extension in jobless benefits should be tied to reforms in the unemployment program.

