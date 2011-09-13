WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Republicans won't back the tax increases President Barack Obama has proposed to pay for his job-creation bill and the issue may not be resolved until after the 2012 elections, a top Republican in the House of Representatives said on Tuesday.

"Maybe the issue of taxation, maybe some of these other issues, will have to be left for the election," said Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan, Editing by Sandra Maler)