WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. President Barack Obama
will address a joint session of Congress on Sept. 8 instead of
Sept. 7 to unveil proposals to create new jobs, bowing to
objections from Republicans, the White House said on
Wednesday.
Obama had requested originally to address Congress on the
same night as Republican presidential candidates are holding a
televised debate.
"The president is focused on the urgent need to create jobs
and grow our economy, so he welcomes the opportunity to address
a joint session of Congress on Thursday, September 8th and
challenge our nation's leaders to start focusing 100% of their
attention on doing whatever they can to help the American
people," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
