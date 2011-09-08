WASHINGTON, Sept 8 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday the United States faces a "national crisis" with an
economy that has stalled and urged Congress to act quickly on a
job-creation plan he is proposing.
In excerpts of a speech he will deliver at 7 p.m. EDT (2300
GMT), Obama said politicians in Washington must "stop the
circus and actually do something to help the economy."
He said his jobs plan would cut taxes for workers and
businesses and employ more construction workers and teachers.
"It will provide a jolt to an economy that has stalled and
give companies confidence that if they invest and hire there
will be customers for their products and services. You should
pass this jobs plan right away," he said.
