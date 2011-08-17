Aug 17 With U.S. unemployment stuck at around 9 percent, President Barack Obama will make a major speech in early September on his ideas for accelerating job growth, the White House said on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E77G0CL]

The package will include a mix of tax cuts and infrastructure spending as well as some measure targeted at the long-term unemployed, senior administration officials said, without offering specific details.

During a three-day trip to the rural Midwest that ends on Wednesday, Obama has been unveiling some modest job creation proposals.

Here are the steps he has outlined, along with some other proposals he has put forward in recent weeks.

FUNDING FOR RURAL SMALL BUSINESSES

Obama on Tuesday committed $350 million in funding over the next five years for rural small businesses.

He unveiled a number of other ideas to stimulate rural economies and their communities, including expanding job search and training services, improving access to private capital and rural access to healthcare.

RESOURCES TO BOOST BIOFUEL INDUSTRY

Obama also announced on Tuesday a $510 million initiative over the next three years to boost the production of next-generation biofuels.

Under the plan sponsored by the Navy, Energy and Agriculture departments, companies will be invited to bid on new biofuel projects where the government will match the investment.

"It will support development of a new, rural-focused industry that will replace imported crude oil with secure, renewable fuels made here in the U.S.," Energy Secretary Steven Chu said.

"RETURNING HEROES TAX CREDIT"

On Aug. 5, Obama proposed $120 million over two years in new tax credits for businesses that hire U.S. veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan. This would be funded from the existing budget and is subject to congressional approval.

Under the "Returning Heroes Tax Credit," companies would receive $2,400 for each veteran they hire who has been unemployed for less than six months and $4,800 for those unemployed for six months or more.

The existing "Wounded Warriors Tax Credit" -- paid out for hiring wounded veterans -- would be doubled to $9,600 for hiring someone unemployed for six months or longer.

CALL TO EXTEND UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS, TRADE BILLS

Obama has also urged Congress to move on long-stalled bills aimed at expanding trade with Colombia, South Korea and Panama.

He has also urged Congress to extend expanded unemployment benefits that are set to expire on Dec. 31.

Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned that extending these benefits will leave the chronically unemployed with no incentive to look for work while eating into government funds and further hurting the economy.

SUPPORT FOR PAYROLL TAX CUT, INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

Obama has repeatedly called for an extension of a payroll tax cut for employees, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

He also wants Congress to pass legislation that would increase investment in aging infrastructure by setting up an infrastructure bank that would finance new road and railway projects with revolving funds.

Republicans, however, doubt that the bank would allocate money effectively. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)