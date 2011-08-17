Aug 17 With U.S. unemployment stuck at around 9
percent, President Barack Obama will make a major speech in
early September on his ideas for accelerating job growth, the
White House said on Wednesday.
The package will include a mix of tax cuts and
infrastructure spending as well as some measure targeted at the
long-term unemployed, senior administration officials said,
without offering specific details.
During a three-day trip to the rural Midwest that ends on
Wednesday, Obama has been unveiling some modest job creation
proposals.
Here are the steps he has outlined, along with some other
proposals he has put forward in recent weeks.
FUNDING FOR RURAL SMALL BUSINESSES
Obama on Tuesday committed $350 million in funding over the
next five years for rural small businesses.
He unveiled a number of other ideas to stimulate rural
economies and their communities, including expanding job search
and training services, improving access to private capital and
rural access to healthcare.
RESOURCES TO BOOST BIOFUEL INDUSTRY
Obama also announced on Tuesday a $510 million initiative
over the next three years to boost the production of
next-generation biofuels.
Under the plan sponsored by the Navy, Energy and
Agriculture departments, companies will be invited to bid on
new biofuel projects where the government will match the
investment.
"It will support development of a new, rural-focused
industry that will replace imported crude oil with secure,
renewable fuels made here in the U.S.," Energy Secretary Steven
Chu said.
"RETURNING HEROES TAX CREDIT"
On Aug. 5, Obama proposed $120 million over two years in
new tax credits for businesses that hire U.S. veterans
returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan. This would be funded
from the existing budget and is subject to congressional
approval.
Under the "Returning Heroes Tax Credit," companies would
receive $2,400 for each veteran they hire who has been
unemployed for less than six months and $4,800 for those
unemployed for six months or more.
The existing "Wounded Warriors Tax Credit" -- paid out for
hiring wounded veterans -- would be doubled to $9,600 for
hiring someone unemployed for six months or longer.
CALL TO EXTEND UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS, TRADE BILLS
Obama has also urged Congress to move on long-stalled bills
aimed at expanding trade with Colombia, South Korea and
Panama.
He has also urged Congress to extend expanded unemployment
benefits that are set to expire on Dec. 31.
Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned
that extending these benefits will leave the chronically
unemployed with no incentive to look for work while eating into
government funds and further hurting the economy.
SUPPORT FOR PAYROLL TAX CUT, INFRASTRUCTURE BANK
Obama has repeatedly called for an extension of a payroll
tax cut for employees, which is set to expire at the end of the
year.
He also wants Congress to pass legislation that would
increase investment in aging infrastructure by setting up an
infrastructure bank that would finance new road and railway
projects with revolving funds.
Republicans, however, doubt that the bank would allocate
money effectively.
