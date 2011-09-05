Sept 5 President Barack Obama, whose popularity has fallen to new lows because of frustration over stubbornly high unemployment and the sluggish U.S. economy, will unveil a jobs package in a speech to Congress on Thursday.

U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August, raising fears the economy could slide into another recession. [ID:nOAT004865] The economy's woes have clouded Obama's prospects for re-election in 2012 and he is facing pressure from Democratic allies to lay out a bold plan for reducing the 9.1 percent unemployment rate.

In the speech, which will take place at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), Obama will unveil a mix of measures, some of which could clear the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and others that might face greater resistance.

Here are ideas Obama is reviewing:

INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

Programs to fund public-works projects, such as the repair of highways and school buildings, have strong support among Democrats.

Obama told a Labor Day rally in Detroit on Monday that he would include in his speech a proposal to rebuild infrastructure across the country and put unemployed construction workers back on the job. [ID:nN1E782066]

Republicans contend such "Keynesian" spending initiatives have not helped the economy and point as evidence to the economy's weakness despite the $800 billion stimulus package Obama and Democrats enacted in 2009.

Liberal economists say the major shortcoming of the 2009 stimulus was that it was not large enough to make up for the gaping hole left in the economy as a result of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

But infrastructure projects are popular among voters and Obama may be able to get Republican agreement on some proposals, though probably not on the scale many Democrats would like to see.

TAX BREAKS FOR BUSINESSES

Obama's speech is likely to include a proposal for tax breaks to encourage the hiring of new workers, a measure that might be able to garner some bipartisan support.

Critics say such tax breaks may not have a huge effect on hiring but could instead reward companies that might already have had plans to add workers.

HELP FOR STRUGGLING HOMEOWNERS

The administration has been working for weeks on how to put together a mortgage relief program to meet the needs of troubled borrowers. Obama's speech could include a nod to plans to strengthen the housing market by allowing a greater number of homeowners to take advantage of current low interest rates by refinancing, according to sources familiar with the matter. The refinancing initiative under consideration would broaden eligibility for refinancing for homeowners whose mortgages are backed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Federal Housing Administration.

Republicans would likely oppose plans for broader refinancings that involved taxpayer subsidies, either directly from the government or through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac but the administration might be able to take executive action on some aspects of the plan.

Changes involving the mortgage giants would require approval by their regulator, Edward DeMarco, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

HELP FOR THE LONG-TERM UNEMPLOYED

Obama is expected to unveil a program targeted toward those who have been unemployed for about six months. Modeled after a program in Georgia, it would provide on-the-job training for unemployed workers at no cost to companies. The government would provide help with costs such as transportation but proponents say it could save money in the budget if the workers are eventually hired and no longer need federal unemployment benefits.

The proposal has the potential to get bipartisan support. House of Representatives Republican leaders have expressed interest in it.

EXTENSIONS OF PAYROLL TAX CUTS

A payroll tax holiday for workers and extended unemployment benefits were enacted in a bipartisan package in December. Obama called earlier this year for a continuation of both measures through next year.

Obama made clear in his Detroit speech on Monday that he would call on Congress to extend the payroll tax cuts.

Congressional Republicans are lukewarm on the idea, with some saying the White House should focus on measures such as broad tax reform that would have a more lasting impact on the economy.

Macroeconomic Advisers, an economic consulting firm, estimates that extending the payroll tax holiday, emergency unemployment benefits and business expensing provisions through 2012 would boost employment by about 600,000 next year. (Reporting by Caren Bohan, Laura MacInnis, Alister Bull, Matt Spetalnick and Jason Lange; editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech)