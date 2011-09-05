Sept 5 President Barack Obama, whose popularity
has fallen to new lows because of frustration over stubbornly
high unemployment and the sluggish U.S. economy, will unveil a
jobs package in a speech to Congress on Thursday.
U.S. jobs growth ground to a halt in August, raising fears
the economy could slide into another recession. [ID:nOAT004865]
The economy's woes have clouded Obama's prospects for
re-election in 2012 and he is facing pressure from Democratic
allies to lay out a bold plan for reducing the 9.1 percent
unemployment rate.
In the speech, which will take place at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT),
Obama will unveil a mix of measures, some of which could clear
the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and others
that might face greater resistance.
Here are ideas Obama is reviewing:
INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING
Programs to fund public-works projects, such as the repair
of highways and school buildings, have strong support among
Democrats.
Obama told a Labor Day rally in Detroit on Monday that he
would include in his speech a proposal to rebuild
infrastructure across the country and put unemployed
construction workers back on the job. [ID:nN1E782066]
Republicans contend such "Keynesian" spending initiatives
have not helped the economy and point as evidence to the
economy's weakness despite the $800 billion stimulus package
Obama and Democrats enacted in 2009.
Liberal economists say the major shortcoming of the 2009
stimulus was that it was not large enough to make up for the
gaping hole left in the economy as a result of the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
But infrastructure projects are popular among voters and
Obama may be able to get Republican agreement on some
proposals, though probably not on the scale many Democrats
would like to see.
TAX BREAKS FOR BUSINESSES
Obama's speech is likely to include a proposal for tax
breaks to encourage the hiring of new workers, a measure that
might be able to garner some bipartisan support.
Critics say such tax breaks may not have a huge effect on
hiring but could instead reward companies that might already
have had plans to add workers.
HELP FOR STRUGGLING HOMEOWNERS
The administration has been working for weeks on how to put
together a mortgage relief program to meet the needs of
troubled borrowers. Obama's speech could include a nod to plans
to strengthen the housing market by allowing a greater number
of homeowners to take advantage of current low interest rates
by refinancing, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The refinancing initiative under consideration would broaden
eligibility for refinancing for homeowners whose mortgages are
backed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the
Federal Housing Administration.
Republicans would likely oppose plans for broader
refinancings that involved taxpayer subsidies, either directly
from the government or through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac but
the administration might be able to take executive action on
some aspects of the plan.
Changes involving the mortgage giants would require
approval by their regulator, Edward DeMarco, head of the
Federal Housing Finance Agency.
HELP FOR THE LONG-TERM UNEMPLOYED
Obama is expected to unveil a program targeted toward those
who have been unemployed for about six months. Modeled after a
program in Georgia, it would provide on-the-job training for
unemployed workers at no cost to companies. The government
would provide help with costs such as transportation but
proponents say it could save money in the budget if the workers
are eventually hired and no longer need federal unemployment
benefits.
The proposal has the potential to get bipartisan support.
House of Representatives Republican leaders have expressed
interest in it.
EXTENSIONS OF PAYROLL TAX CUTS
A payroll tax holiday for workers and extended unemployment
benefits were enacted in a bipartisan package in December.
Obama called earlier this year for a continuation of both
measures through next year.
Obama made clear in his Detroit speech on Monday that he
would call on Congress to extend the payroll tax cuts.
Congressional Republicans are lukewarm on the idea, with
some saying the White House should focus on measures such as
broad tax reform that would have a more lasting impact on the
economy.
Macroeconomic Advisers, an economic consulting firm,
estimates that extending the payroll tax holiday, emergency
unemployment benefits and business expensing provisions through
2012 would boost employment by about 600,000 next year.
