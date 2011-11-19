WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama said
on Saturday the United States has relied too much on buying,
consuming and amassing debt in the past decade and must now
work harder to restore its manufacturing might to spur exports
and create jobs.
As Obama wrapped up a nine-day Asia-Pacific tour and headed
back to Washington, he used his weekly radio address to tout
business deals announced during his trip that he estimated
would support nearly 130,000 American jobs and potentially
raise U.S. exports by up to $39 billion.
He had cast his travels as a bid to re-engage with the
world's fastest-growing region and boost trade ties there,
largely to help lift the U.S. economy and curb 9 percent
unemployment, regarded as crucial to his 2012 re-election.
But Obama also put some of the onus on the nation to change
its ways. "Over the last decade, we became a country that
relied too much on what we bought and consumed. We racked up a
lot of debt, but we didn't create many jobs at all," Obama said
in a speech broadcast after an East Asia summit in Bali.
"If we want an economy that's built to last and built to
compete, we have to change that. We have to restore America's
manufacturing might, which is what helped us build the largest
middle-class in history," Obama said.
It was another example of the tough-love rhetoric Obama has
occasionally used with the American public and businesses
struggling through hard economic times and as lawmakers in
Washington remain gridlocked over U.S. jobs and deficit woes.
While hosting an Asia-Pacific summit in Honolulu last
weekend, Obama suggested the United States had been partly to
blame for losing ground to China and other competitors for not
working harder to attract foreign investment.
"We've been a little bit lazy, I think, over the last
couple of decades," Obama said at the time. "We've kind of
taken for granted -- well, people will want to come here -- and
we aren't out there hungry, selling America and trying to
attract new business into America."
Some Republican presidential candidates jumped on those
remarks, accusing Obama of calling Americans lazy. But the
Democratic president's supporters dismissed that as distorting
what he said.
