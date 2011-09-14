* Obama seeks to overcome skepticism of jobs plan
* Stinging loss of N.Y. congressional seat adds to woes
* Reuters poll: Jobs bill gives Obama small bump
By Steve Holland
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept 14 President Barack Obama
sharpened his rhetoric on Wednesday in a push for his $447
billion jobs package, even as polls showed Americans skeptical
of the plan and Democrats' loss of a congressional seat raised
new questions about his political strength.
In the latest stop on what has become a "pass this bill"
tour, Obama used a campaign-style rally to press his warning to
Republicans not to let election politics delay action on his
proposals to reduce chronically high U.S. unemployment.
"You need leaders who will put country before party," Obama
told a cheering crowd at North Carolina State University in
Raleigh. "The time for gridlock and games is over. The time for
action is now."
Obama and the Republicans -- all looking toward elections
in November 2012 -- are locked in their third major budget
battle of the year, after a near-shutdown of the government in
April, a last-minute deal to avert a government default in
August and negotiations now over the president's jobs plan.
Battle lines have been drawn around familiar turf: Obama
wants to raise taxes on wealthier Americans and corporations to
pay for his plans; Republicans want to cut spending.
Obama has sought to pressure Republicans by taking his case
on the road and accusing them of playing "political games" over
jobs. But it is clear his own 2012 re-election depends heavily
on his ability to spur the stagnant American economy.
Obama's visit to the electoral swing state of North
Carolina was aimed at building support for his jobs bill, which
calls for a mixture of tax cuts and new government spending.
But doubts persist.
Just one in six people in a new National Journal/United
Technologies poll said Obama's plan would reduce unemployment
"a lot." About half of respondents thought it would improve
employment at least "a little," and one-quarter said the bill
would not affect employment levels at all.
A Bloomberg poll showed 51 percent of Americans doubted the
jobs package would bring down the 9.1 percent jobless rate and
40 percent thought it would.
SMALL LIFT
Interviews with some of the 9,000 people at the rally
showed a mixed response to Obama's jobs push and frustration
over the legislative dysfunction in Washington.
Sam Brewer, 30, of Raleigh, a former teacher now studying
engineering, wants action on jobs but said Democrats missed an
opportunity when they controlled both chambers of Congress for
the first part of Obama's term.
"Now it's a divided Congress and the Republicans are
perfectly happy to have nothing happen," Brewer said.
Obama's approval ratings got a small lift -- to 47 percent
from 45 percent -- after he unveiled his jobs plan last week
and he remains ahead of all potential Republican rivals in the
2012 election, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
But a CNN/ORC poll found Obama's disapproval rating had
reached a new high of 55 percent, while only 36 percent of
those surveyed approve of his handling of the economy.
Adding to Obama's woes, Republicans scored an upset victory
in a congressional election on Tuesday in a Democratic
stronghold of New York and trumpeted the win as a sign of voter
discontent with the president's policies.
Less than a week after Obama unveiled his jobs plan, New
York City voters elected Republican Bob Turner, a retired media
executive, in a House district held by a Democrat since the
1920s.
Turner -- winner of a special election for the seat vacated
by Anthony Weiner after a Twitter sex scandal -- said voters
had sent the message: "'Mr. President, we are on the wrong
track.'"
White House spokesman Jay Carney brushed aside the notion
that could mean trouble for Obama and fellow Democrats in the
November 2012 election. "Special elections are often unique and
their outcomes do not tell you very much about future regularly
scheduled elections," he told reporters.
OBAMA SAYS 'FED UP'
Taking aim at Republican resistance to parts of his job
plan, Obama said: "It's not about positioning for the election.
It's about giving the American people a win.
"I get fed up with that kind of game playing," he said.
"We're in a national emergency ... and instead of getting folks
to rise up above partisanship in a spirit that says we're all
in this together you've got folks who are purposely dividing."
His plan to lower the jobless rate with tax cuts to spur
hiring and spending paid for by tax hikes on the wealthy and
some corporations has come under fire from Republicans who say
higher taxes would hurt a weak economic recovery. They also
oppose more government spending but may be open to extending
payroll tax cuts, one of the main elements of Obama's plan.
Republican members of a bipartisan congressional deficit
reduction committee said it will be hard enough finding at
least $1.2 trillion in savings over 10 years without adding
Obama's request for them to cover the cost of his jobs plan.
(Additional reporting by Alister Bull, Donna Smith and
Patricia Zengerle in Washington, and Ned Barnett in Raleigh;
Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen, Peter
Cooney and Bill Trott)