WASHINGTON Aug 16 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday a plan to boost economic recovery that he will unveil in September will not include creating a new jobs department.

"We're going to take one more run at Congress, we're going to say to them here is a comprehensive approach that gets our debt and deficits under control and also accelerates job growth right now," Obama said in an interview on CNN's "The Situation Room."

Asked about reports that he might consider creating a new jobs department, Obama replied: "That is not true." (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Christopher Wilson)