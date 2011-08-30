WASHINGTON Aug 30 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he will lay out proposals in a speech next week to lift growth and hiring that could add up to one million new U.S. jobs.

"There is no doubt that we can take steps that would mean the economy was growing a percent or a percentage and a half faster. That could mean half a million to a million additional jobs," Obama said in a interview with radio talkshow host Tom Joyner.

