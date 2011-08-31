WASHINGTON Aug 31 President Barack Obama said he planned to used an address to Congress next Wednesday to lay out a series of bipartisan proposals to bolster the economy and create jobs while also reducing the country's deficits.

"Washington needs to put aside politics and start making decisions based on what is best for our country and not what is best for each of our parties in order to grow the economy and create jobs," Obama said in a letter to congressional leaders requesting a rare joint session of Congress at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 to deliver his speech. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull)