WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. President Barack Obama sent his jobs bill to Capitol Hill on Monday and called on Congress to pass it quickly "to get the economy moving now."

"This legislation is fully paid for," he said in a note accompanying the bill, also stressing it could take some time for the U.S. economy to completely recover.

"The American people understand that the economic crisis and the deep recession were not created overnight and will not be solved overnight," Obama said.

