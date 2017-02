WASHINGTON, Sept 8 President Barack Obama will ask the U.S. Congress to approve a $447 billion package of tax cuts and new government spending as part of his new initiative to create jobs, a Senate Democratic aide said on Thursday.

The aide said he did not have additional details of the plan Obama will unveil in a televised speech to a joint session of Congress at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Cowan)