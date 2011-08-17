WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
is preparing a detailed deficit-cutting plan that goes beyond
the $1.5 trillion target a congressional committee is aiming
for, White House officials said on Wednesday.
The officials said job creation measures may be part of the
final package that comes from that so-called super committee,
which was created to identify extra budget savings as part of a
deal to raise the debt ceiling.
Obama's deficit-cutting ideas will be included in a major
speech on job growth planned for early September. His jobs plan
has not been finalized but may include measures including tax
cuts, infrastructure investment, help for the long-term
unemployed and support for specific sectors of the economy in
particular need, the administration officials said.
