WASHINGTON Aug 17 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States was not in danger of falling into another economic recession but that the recovery might not be fast enough to deal with the unemployment crisis.

"I don't think we're in danger of another recession, but we are in danger of not having a recovery that is fast enough to deal with a genuine unemployment crisis for a whole lot of folks out there. And that's why we need to be doing more," Obama said in an excerpt from a CBS interview recorded for broadcast on Sunday. (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Peter Cooney)