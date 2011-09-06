WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Two days before President
Barack Obama unveils a new job-creation initiative, Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday signaled it will
face tough opposition from his party.
In a speech delivered on the Senate floor as Congress was
returning from a month-long break, McConnell said he was
"certain" that the Democratic president's new plan will
"represent more of the same failed approach that's only made
things worse over the past few years and resulted in fewer jobs
than when he started."
Obama is scheduled to appear before a joint session of
Congress on Thursday night to detail a jobs plan amid chronic
high U.S. unemployment that was at 9.1 percent in August.
Among the ideas Obama likely will float are new investment
in infrastructure to spur construction jobs, extending a
payroll tax cut for workers and possibly broadening it to
employers and extending aid for those who are unemployed for
long periods.
McConnell, a savvy legislator who was a key player in the
debt limit fight that culminated last month in a plan to cut
government spending, has made no secret of his role in
thwarting Obama administration initiatives.
Last year, McConnell proclaimed in an interview that his
top priority was to prevent Obama from winning a second term as
president in 2012.
While Obama's fellow Democrats hold a majority in the
Senate, Republicans have a solid majority in the House of
Representatives and have used their position to block the
president's agenda.
Meanwhile, House Speaker John Boehner and Majority Leader
Eric Cantor wrote Obama on Tuesday, saying they should look for
ways to work cooperatively to improve the U.S. economy.
"While it is important that we continue to debate and
discuss our different approaches to job creation, it is also
critical that our differences not preclude us from taking
action in areas where there is common agreement," the
Republican leaders said.
For example, they discussed ways to beef up infrastructure
projects by streamlining programs in a way that would not add
to budget deficits and new models for providing jobless
benefits.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)