WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Top Republicans in Congress on Tuesday criticized President Barack Obama's proposal to pay for a job creation plan by eliminating $467 billion in tax breaks for wealthier Americans and corporations.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blasted Obama's plan to pay for job creation through "permanent" tax increases.

"What the president's proposed so far is not serious. And it's not a jobs plan," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. Obama sent the job legislation to Congress on Monday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, made similar comments to reporters. He complained that Obama is seeking "permanent tax increases ... to pay for temporary spending."

Obama's proposal faces tough going in Congress and at least parts of it could face defeat in the Republican-controlled House. Boehner said: "I just don't think that is really going to help our economy the way it should."

In the early days in the fight over Obama's new jobs proposal, Republican leaders were clearly staking out their initial negotiating stances.

While their criticisms were blunt, the Republican leaders also tried to keep the door open to some elements of Obama's plan and were calling for bipartisan work.

"We need to work very hard to peel off the things we can agree on," said Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2 Republican in the House. "We'll have to agree to disagree" on some other issues, he said.

Cantor also said Republicans would not back the tax increases Obama wants and suggested the issue may not be able to be resolved until after the 2012 elections.

"Maybe the issue of taxation, maybe some of these other issues, will have to be left for the election," Cantor said at a job creation forum.

The Republican leaders said Congress and the White House needed to look for a way to find common ground to get the economy moving and to create more jobs.

"The president knows raising taxes is the last thing you want to do to spur job creation," said McConnell.

Like Cantor, McConnell said Obama needed to put the proposal for tax hikes aside and consult with both parties to work on a plan "which actually has a chance of attracting bipartisan support."

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Richard Cowan and Andy Sullivan; Writing by Deborah Charles; Editing by Jackie Frank)