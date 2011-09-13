* Republicans say tax hikes won't help economy
* Door still open as Republicans urge compromise
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Top Republicans in Congress
on Tuesday criticized President Barack Obama's proposal to pay
for a job creation plan by eliminating $467 billion in tax
breaks for wealthier Americans and corporations.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blasted Obama's
plan to pay for job creation through "permanent" tax
increases.
"What the president's proposed so far is not serious. And
it's not a jobs plan," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate
floor. Obama sent the job legislation to Congress on Monday.
Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, the
top Republican in Congress, made similar comments to reporters.
He complained that Obama is seeking "permanent tax increases
... to pay for temporary spending."
Obama's proposal faces tough going in Congress and at least
parts of it could face defeat in the Republican-controlled
House. Boehner said: "I just don't think that is really going
to help our economy the way it should."
In the early days in the fight over Obama's new jobs
proposal, Republican leaders were clearly staking out their
initial negotiating stances.
While their criticisms were blunt, the Republican leaders
also tried to keep the door open to some elements of Obama's
plan and were calling for bipartisan work.
"We need to work very hard to peel off the things we can
agree on," said Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2
Republican in the House. "We'll have to agree to disagree" on
some other issues, he said.
Cantor also said Republicans would not back the tax
increases Obama wants and suggested the issue may not be able
to be resolved until after the 2012 elections.
"Maybe the issue of taxation, maybe some of these other
issues, will have to be left for the election," Cantor said at
a job creation forum.
The Republican leaders said Congress and the White House
needed to look for a way to find common ground to get the
economy moving and to create more jobs.
"The president knows raising taxes is the last thing you
want to do to spur job creation," said McConnell.
Like Cantor, McConnell said Obama needed to put the
proposal for tax hikes aside and consult with both parties to
work on a plan "which actually has a chance of attracting
bipartisan support."
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Richard Cowan and Andy
Sullivan; Writing by Deborah Charles; Editing by Jackie Frank)