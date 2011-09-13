WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Top Republicans in Congress on Tuesday dismissed President Barack Obama's proposal to revive job creation in the United States and pay for it by raising taxes.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, in a speech on the Senate floor, blasted Obama's proposals for paying for the jobs plan through "permanent" tax increases. "What the president's proposed so far is not serious. And it's not a jobs plan," McConnell said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, said lawmakers "need to find common ground" to spur job growth.

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan, Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey)