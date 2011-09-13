WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Top Republicans in Congress
on Tuesday dismissed President Barack Obama's proposal to
revive job creation in the United States and pay for it by
raising taxes.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, in a speech on
the Senate floor, blasted Obama's proposals for paying for the
jobs plan through "permanent" tax increases. "What the
president's proposed so far is not serious. And it's not a jobs
plan," McConnell said.
Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, the
top Republican in Congress, said lawmakers "need to find common
ground" to spur job growth.
