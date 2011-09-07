* Joint session of Congress a political choice
* Venue to 'dare' Republicans to block jobs plan
* Strategy carries big risks
By Tim Reid and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 U.S. President Barack
Obama's use of a rare joint session of Congress to deliver a
jobs speech on Thursday reflects a political strategy to try to
blame Republicans for an economy at risk of sliding back into
recession.
The choice of venue -- the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives -- is aimed at sending a clear message to
voters that if his plan to reduce high unemployment is blocked
by Congress, it is Republicans and not the White House standing
in the way of job growth.
With unemployment stubbornly high and most Americans
unhappy with his handling of the economy, Obama's speech is
part of a 2012 election strategy to shift some of the blame for
the struggling economy onto Congress and to portray it as
obstructionist.
"It's very important for the president to invoke Congress
from the very beginning of this round in the jobs debate," said
Jared Bernstein, chief economic adviser to Vice President Joe
Biden until April 2011.
"Because if Congress in general, and the House Republicans
in particular, block his agenda, he needs to be able to explain
to the American people who's standing between them, their jobs,
their paychecks and economic opportunities."
Republicans reject the view that they have been
obstructionist. They say Obama has spent nearly $1 trillion to
try to stimulate the economy but that it has failed to create
jobs and instead dramatically increased the national debt.
David Gergen, a political analyst and adviser to four U.S.
presidents, said using a joint session was "first and foremost
an attempt to have Republicans be jointly responsible for the
state of the economy."
Gergen, who has advised both Democratic and Republican
presidents, said: "He is in effect going into the lion's den
and looking at the Republicans in the eye. It's very personal.
He wants to say 'I am trying to do something -- are you?' It's
a dare. It's a way to shame them."
White House officials have said the speech is being
delivered inside the U.S. Capitol because many of the job
creation proposals Obama will offer will require the approval
of Congress, which controls the purse strings.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the proposals should
get bipartisan support "if members of Congress are serious
about trying to help the economy, which we believe is their
number one obligation."
VENUE CARRIES RISKS
Yet Obama's decision to deliver his critical jobs speech to
a joint session of the U.S. House and Senate, with all the pomp
and ceremony attached to such an event, carries substantial
risk if it disappoints or is perceived as being too partisan.
Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former top adviser to the 2008
Republican presidential nominee John McCain, said he believed
Obama was using the venue because "it basically allows him to
run against Congress" in next year's presidential election.
But Holtz-Eakin said Obama has a delicate task of
delivering a speech in such a high-profile and formal setting
that does not appear too political.
He added: "There are a lot of disadvantages in terms of
raised expectations. It looks to me like the ratio of
hype-to-substance is pretty high here."
Most analysts do not expect the speech to contain any bold
new proposals, but instead job-creation measures that have
already been debated since the 2008 financial crisis, such as
additional tax cuts and infrastructure spending.
Gergen said: "When you ask for a joint session you are
diving off a high board -- you've got to deliver. And he runs a
real risk of markets sinking the next day."
Barry Bosworth, a veteran fiscal and monetary policy expert
at the Brookings Institution think tank, said Obama's choice of
venue was "very dangerous if he does something that is
perceived as purely political."
"If he does not have a big announcement, if he's not got
something more concrete to offer, it will be perceived by a lot
of outsiders as an inappropriate use of a joint session."
U.S. presidents rarely call a joint session of Congress.
Apart from the annual State of the Union address, the platform
is used sparingly.
During eight years in office, Democratic President Bill
Clinton called a joint session twice, to deliver speeches on
the economy and on healthcare reform, according to the Office
of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Republican President George W. Bush used the venue just
once -- nine days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
Two years ago, Obama used the platform to push Congress to
pass his healthcare plan.
A former Capitol Hill Republican and leadership aide with
close ties to the House Republican leadership told Reuters
there was already a feeling of cynicism among Republicans about
a speech they view as simply recycling old ideas.
"The benefit of a joint session is you are really elevating
things to a new level," the former aide said. "But you've set
expectations of something new and something bold. If that is
not the case even the average American will view this somewhat
cynically."
