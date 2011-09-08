WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. House of Representatives Republicans expect President Barack Obama to mention three stalled trade agreements in his economic speech on Thursday, House Deputy Majority Whip Kevin Brady said on Thursday.

The White House has delayed sending the agreements with South Korea, Panama and Colombia to Congress out of concern over the renewal of an expanded Trade Adjustment Assistance program to retrain workers who have lost their jobs because of foreign competition.

"We have the votes for all of that agenda, including the trade assistance. The president needs tonight to say I'm sending those three bills up today. If he does that, we're going to move it," Brady said in an interview on CNBC, suggesting that retraining was no longer an issue. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)