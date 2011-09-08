UPDATE 1-Indonesian court postpones hearing in billion-dollar dispute of Goldman, tycoon
* Goldman has countersued Tjokrosaputro claiming reputational damage
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday it is time to "clear the way" for trade agreements with Panama, Colombia and South Korea.
"Now it's time to clear the way for a series of trade agreements that would make it easier for American companies to sell their products in Panama, Colombia and South Korea -- while also helping the workers whose jobs have been affected by global competition," Obama said in a speech to Congress on jobs and the U.S. economy.
"If Americans can buy Kias and Hyundais, I want to see folks in South Korea driving Fords and Chevys and Chryslers. I want to see more products sold around the world stamped with three proud words: 'Made in America,'" Obama said. (Editing by Todd Eastham)
* Goldman has countersued Tjokrosaputro claiming reputational damage
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Three police officers and one assailant were killed early on Tuesday in an armed attack on Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said.
BUCHAREST, Feb 7 Romania's president on Tuesday tore into the leftist-led government over a corruption decree that sparked a week of huge street protests, though he backed it to remain in power in a potential reprieve for Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.