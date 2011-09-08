WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday it is time to "clear the way" for trade agreements with Panama, Colombia and South Korea.

"Now it's time to clear the way for a series of trade agreements that would make it easier for American companies to sell their products in Panama, Colombia and South Korea -- while also helping the workers whose jobs have been affected by global competition," Obama said in a speech to Congress on jobs and the U.S. economy.

"If Americans can buy Kias and Hyundais, I want to see folks in South Korea driving Fords and Chevys and Chryslers. I want to see more products sold around the world stamped with three proud words: 'Made in America,'" Obama said. (Editing by Todd Eastham)