WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The jobs package that U.S.
President Barack Obama will unveil this week will have a
"direct, quick and positive impact" on the economy and job
creation, the White House said on Tuesday.
"We need to do things that will have a direct impact in the
short-term to grow the economy and create jobs and the
president will put forward proposals that will do just that,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.
Obama will present his jobs plan to a joint session of
Congress on Thursday evening.
