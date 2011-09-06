WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The jobs package that U.S. President Barack Obama will unveil this week will have a "direct, quick and positive impact" on the economy and job creation, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We need to do things that will have a direct impact in the short-term to grow the economy and create jobs and the president will put forward proposals that will do just that," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

Obama will present his jobs plan to a joint session of Congress on Thursday evening. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Beech)