DENVER Oct 26 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday his administration would address concerns about a
proposed Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline and no decision on
it had been made.
Three environmental groups sued the U.S. government on
Tuesday, challenging claims in a State Department report that
the controversial pipeline posed little risk to endangered
species because spills on the line were unlikely.
Protesters have dogged Obama about the issue in Washington
and throughout the country.
During an event with young people in Denver, one activist
interrupted Obama's remarks, urging the president to reject the
project.
"We're looking at it right now, all right?" Obama replied.
"No decision's been made and I know your deep concern about it,
so we will address it."
Protesters who held up a banner reading: "Stop the Keystone
Pipeline Project" were asked to leave.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)