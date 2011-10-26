DENVER Oct 26 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday his administration would address concerns about a proposed Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline and no decision on it had been made.

Three environmental groups sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, challenging claims in a State Department report that the controversial pipeline posed little risk to endangered species because spills on the line were unlikely.

Protesters have dogged Obama about the issue in Washington and throughout the country.

During an event with young people in Denver, one activist interrupted Obama's remarks, urging the president to reject the project.

"We're looking at it right now, all right?" Obama replied. "No decision's been made and I know your deep concern about it, so we will address it."

Protesters who held up a banner reading: "Stop the Keystone Pipeline Project" were asked to leave.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)