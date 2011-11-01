WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday health and economic factors would be taken into
account when his administration decides whether to approve
TransCanada Corp's Canada-to-Texas Keystone pipeline.
Speaking in a television interview, Obama said the State
Department would give him a report on the issue "over the next
several months." The State Department has previously said its
target for a decision was the end of this year.
Obama's inclinations about the pipeline are being closely
watched by environmentalists, who oppose the project, and
proponents, who say it would create jobs.
"My general attitude is what's best for the American
people, what's best for our economy -- both short term and long
term -- but also what's best for the health of the American
people," Obama said in an interview with Nebraska television
station KETV, discussing the criteria he would judge when
making a final decision.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick)