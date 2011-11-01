WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday health and economic factors would be taken into account when his administration decides whether to approve TransCanada Corp's Canada-to-Texas Keystone pipeline.

Speaking in a television interview, Obama said the State Department would give him a report on the issue "over the next several months." The State Department has previously said its target for a decision was the end of this year.

Obama's inclinations about the pipeline are being closely watched by environmentalists, who oppose the project, and proponents, who say it would create jobs.

"My general attitude is what's best for the American people, what's best for our economy -- both short term and long term -- but also what's best for the health of the American people," Obama said in an interview with Nebraska television station KETV, discussing the criteria he would judge when making a final decision.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick)