* Obama: short- and long-term view important for pipeline
* Expects State Department report in next "several months"
By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday health and economic factors would be taken into
account when he decides whether to approve TransCanada Corp's
(TRP.TO) Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline proposal.
Speaking in a television interview, Obama said the State
Department would give him a report on the issue "over the next
several months."
That could indicate a delay in the decision, which the
State Department had previously targeted for the end of this
year.
Obama's inclinations about the pipeline are being closely
watched by environmentalists, who oppose the project, and
proponents, who say it would create jobs.
"My general attitude is, what's best for the American
people? What's best for our economy both short term and long
term? But also what's best for the health of the American
people?" Obama said in an interview with Nebraska television
station KETV, discussing the criteria he would judge when
making a final decision.
The White House has made clear that the State Department is
handling the review process, but activists believe the final
call will be made by the White House, and Obama's discussion of
the criteria indicated he would have the final say.
"We need to make sure that we have energy security and
aren't just relying on Middle East sources, but there's a way
of doing that and still making sure that the health and safety
of the American people and folks in Nebraska are protected,"
Obama said.
"And that's how I'll be measuring these recommendations
when they come to me."
Opposition is crystallizing in Nebraska, where the pipe
would cross the Ogallala Aquifer and the Sand Hills region,
home to whooping cranes and other endangered species.
Obama, whose re-election in 2012 depends largely on his
ability to bring down high U.S. unemployment, said the
potential for job creation would factor in to the decision, but
health and environmental factors would also weigh.
"I think folks in Nebraska, like all across the country,
aren't going to say to themselves, 'we'll take a few thousand
jobs' if it means that our kids are potentially drinking water
that would damage their health or if ... rich land that is so
important to agriculture in Nebraska ends up being adversely
affected," he said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)