WASHINGTON Nov 17 An advertising campaign that
depicts U.S. President Barack Obama kissing two male world
leaders on the mouth drew a critical response from the White
House on Thursday.
"The White House has a longstanding policy disapproving of
the use of the president's name and likeness for commercial
purposes," said White House Spokesman Eric Schultz.
The "Unhate" campaign for Italian clothing firm Benetton
BNG.MI showed various world leaders kissing, including Obama
lip-locked with Chinese President Hu Jintao and Venezuela's
Hugo Chavez, a longtime Washington adversary.
The White House jealously guards Obama's image and objected
last year when a garment company transformed a picture of him,
in what appeared to be one its winter coats during a trip to
China, into a billboard overlooking Times Square in New York.
The advert was subsequently taken down.
Schultz declined to say if the White House would contact
Benetton directly to express its objections.
The ad also depicts an amorous German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who have butted
heads over a European debt plan, as well as Pope Benedict
kissing a male imam on the mouth.
Benetton withdrew the ad after the Vatican protested on
Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7MG4TA] The Vatican is taking legal action
to stop distribution of the image. [ID:nL5E7MH2G2]
(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Doina Chiacu)
(alister.bull@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8392)