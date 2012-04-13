* Obama says will focus on US exports, jobs at summit
By Laura MacInnis
TAMPA, April 13 U.S. President Barack Obama made
a pitstop in the 2012 election battleground state of Florida on
his way to a summit in South America on Friday, reaching out to
Hispanic voters who could make or break his November re-election
bid.
At the port of Tampa, a main departure point for exports to
Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, Obama sought to drive home his
message for the Summit of the Americas that greater regional
trade can help create jobs in the United States and propel
growth in Latin America.
"Everybody here knows how critical this part of the world is
to our economy and to creating jobs. A lot of the countries in
the region are on the rise," Obama told an audience of several
hundred.
The president's hopes for re-election in November rest in
part on whether he can coax more job creation from a gradual
U.S. economic recovery, which has so far failed to curb
unemployment from historically hig h le vels above 8 percent.
Obama heads to Cartagena, Colombia, to join leaders from 33
nations across the Americas to discuss a wide range of issues
including poverty, drugs, democracy and trade.
Aware that trade is viewed with suspicion by some workers,
who blame it for costing U.S. jobs, t he Democratic president
s aid he was cracking down on countries who did not play by the
rules and nam ed China as being high on his list.
"We've brought trade cases against China at nearly twice the
rate of the last administration," Obama said, referring to
Republican President George W. Bush.
He will also use the weekend trip to fight an impression he
has neglected Latin America since taking office, focusing
instead on foreign policy hot spots like Afghanistan and the
Middle East.
Obama needs the support of Hispanic voters to win key states
like Arizona, Colorado, Nevada as well as Florida in t he Nov. 6
e lection wh ere he is likely to fa ce R epublican Mitt Romney.
There are about 22 million Hispanics eligible to vote this
year and the community is becoming more politically powerful in
the United States as a result of its fast population growth.
"VERY SKEPTICAL AUDIENCES"
Though the president is polling well ahead of Romney with
Hispanic v oters, many h ave been disappointed by his failure to
deliver on a campaign promise for immigration reform and by
record deportations of illegal immigrants du ring his presidency.
The administration's push to deepen economic ties with Asia
has further frustrated t hose who would have liked t he White
Ho use to pay more attention to Latin America and its problems,
including drug violence in Central America and Mexico.
Jennifer Korn, executive director of the Hispanic Leadership
Network and a former George W. Bush White House official on
Hispanic issues, said the president's weekend trip to Colombia
reflected an ele ctoral necessity.
"It is not an impression that Obama has neglected U.S.
relations with Latin America, it is a fact," she said.
"All of a sudden, as he campaigns for re-election, Latin
America is again 'relevant' for the White House. Actions speak
louder than words, so I think the president will be greeted by
very skeptical audiences both in Tampa and Cartagena."
Ben Rhodes, a senior White House official, said the stop in
Tampa was designed to make sure Obama's economic message for the
region resonated with the large U. S. H ispanic community.
"The fact that we are going to Florida is in part to
demonstrate the deep connectivity between the United States and
Latin America," he told reporters this week.
