WASHINGTON May 2 U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to completing the U.S.-EU trade agreement.

Merkel, speaking alongside Obama at the White House following their meeting, also said the pact will help Europe with its energy issues.

"This is a very important issue. It will be very important for us to bring the negotations very quickly to a close," Merkel said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)