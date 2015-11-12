UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Nov 12 President Barack Obama established an emergency board on Thursday to investigate disputes between New Jersey Transit Rail and its employees represented by certain labor organizations, the White House said.
The board is the second of its kind to investigate the disputes. The first board was established in July but was dismantled after its recommendations were not accepted by both parties. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.