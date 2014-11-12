WASHINGTON Nov 12 President Barack Obama plans
to nominate Antonio Weiss, a top official at investment bank
Lazard, to be under secretary of the Treasury for
domestic finance, the White House said on Wednesday.
Weiss would fill a spot left open when Mary Miller stepped
down in September.
If confirmed by the Senate, he would become the Treasury
point person on debt management and financial regulatory issues,
and would be expected to play a key role in the administration's
efforts to get Congress to lift the nation's debt ceiling.
Weiss has been the global head of investment banking at
Lazard since 2009. Previously, he served as the firm's vice
chairman of European investment banking and as global head of
mergers and acquisitions.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Yale and an MBA from
Harvard Business School.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)