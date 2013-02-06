WASHINGTON Feb 6 President Barack Obama's nominee to head the CIA, John Brennan, has been interviewed in connection with U.S. prosecutors' probes into unauthorized leaks of government secrets to the news media, documents released by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said.

Written submissions from Brennan to the committee were posted on the panel's website. In them, Brennan confirmed that he had participated in voluntary interviews as part of probes into leaks concerning cyber attacks against Iran and a foiled bomb plot tied to Al Qaeda's Yemen-based affiliate. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Susan Cornwell and Sandra Maler)