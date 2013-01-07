Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
WASHINGTON Jan 7 President Barack Obama on Monday nominated Chuck Hagel, a former Republican senator, as his next defense secretary and counterterrorism adviser John Brennan to head the CIA, urging the U.S. Senate to confirm them quickly.
Hagel, a decorated Vietnam veteran, would replace Leon Panetta at the Pentagon. Critics have already launched attacks over Hagel's record on Israel and Iran.
Brennan is a CIA veteran who withdrew from consideration for the spy agency's top job in 2008 after questions were raised about his views on enhanced interrogation techniques used on terrorism suspects during the Bush administration.
He would succeed retired General David Petraeus, who resigned amid a scandal over an extramarital affair with his biographer.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.