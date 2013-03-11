By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 11 Mary Jo White, the nominee
to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, plans to
tell lawmakers on Tuesday that she will bring a "bold and
unrelenting" enforcement program to the agency if she is
confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
"Investors and all market participants need to know that the
playing field of our markets is level and that all wrongdoers
-individual and institutional ... will be aggressively pursued
by the SEC," said White in prepared testimony released ahead of
her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
"Proceeding aggressively against wrongdoers is not only the
right thing to do, but it also will serve to deter the sharp and
unlawful practices of others," White added.
White built a reputation as a hard-nosed Manhattan federal
prosecutor before moving into private practice for the past 10
years, defending major Wall Street figures, including JPMorgan
and former Bank of America Chief Executive
Kenneth Lewis.
In pledging to aggressively go after individuals who violate
the law, White appeared to be getting out in front of critical
questions she will likely face on Tuesday, both on the SEC's
record and her recent defense work.
Although the SEC has filed numerous cases in connection with
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the agency has faced criticism
from the public and some lawmakers who say it has failed to hold
high-level executives accountable and settles too frequently
instead of taking banks to trial.
One liberal non-profit, Better Markets, announced Monday it
has launched a new webpage called "SEC Watch" that will direct a
spotlight on how the SEC handles enforcement cases.
"Unfortunately, the SEC failed miserably in the years before
the financial crisis," said Better Markets CEO Dennis Kelleher.
"While doing better, it has regrettably too often failed since
then as well."
White's prepared testimony marks the first time the public
has gotten a glimpse into her priorities for the SEC.
Little is known about her views on regulatory policy and how
she may vote on crucial areas facing the SEC, such as rules for
over-the-counter derivatives, credit-ratings and money market
funds.
White's five pages of prepared testimony give little insight
into how she might vote on these matters.
She did, however, highlight market-structure issues such as
high-frequency trading, algorithms, order types and dark pools
as areas the SEC should continue exploring.
Market structure became a big policy area under former SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro, who presided as head of the agency
during the May 6, 2010 "flash crash" incident.
While White did not take a position on whether high-speed
trading and certain order types may be harming retail investors,
she said it is critical for the SEC to better understand its
impact.
"There must be a sense of urgency brought to addressing
these issues to understand their impact on investors and the
quality of our markets so that the appropriate regulatory
responses can be made," she said.
Separately, White also stressed the need for the SEC to
complete rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law and the 2012 Jumpstart our Business Startups (JOBS)
Act.
She also pointed to the importance of vigorously studying
the economic impact of any new regulations. Problems with proper
cost-benefit analysis have plagued the SEC in the past, leading
industry and business groups to successfully wage legal
challenges that overturned several key rules.