GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama wants a tenfold increase in the maximum civil and criminal penalties that can be applied for the manipulation of oil futures markets, the White House said on Tuesday.
"These heightened penalties will make sure that penalties reflect the seriousness of misconduct," the White House said in a statement.
Obama is also calling for Congress to provide more funding to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to increase surveillance and enforcement staff for oil futures market trading.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
Feb 23 U.S. fishing and conservation groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, seeking to protect wild salmon threatened by rising water temperatures attributed in part to climate change in two major rivers of the Pacific Northwest.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 France's Engie SA, looking to sell a coal-fired power station in Australia that could fetch $1 billion, expects to attract more interest from international firms than local players, its Asia Pacific head said.