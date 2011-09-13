WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama
faces deep skepticism from swing voters who see the Republican
party as more in tune with their concerns about government
spending, according to a poll released on Tuesday.
These undecided voters, who could determine whether Obama
wins re-election next year, believe Republicans are more
serious about reducing budget deficits and more aligned with
them ideologically, according to the centrist Democratic think
tank Third Way.
The poll focused on voters who had backed Obama in the 2008
presidential election but voted for Republican candidates in
the 2010 congressional elections. They make up about 20 percent
of the electorate in the handful of hotly contested states that
will likely dictate the outcome of the 2012 election.
Some 59 percent of these voters haven't decided whether
they will vote for Obama or his Republican opponent, the poll
found.
Obama and his fellow Democrats could win their support by
emphasizing economic growth and painting Republicans as
beholden to conservative Tea Party activists, said Third Way's
Jim Kessler.
"Obama needs to pull himself and his party closer to them
and push the GOP farther away," Kessler said in an interview.
Obama is pushing a $450 billion job-creation bill in an
effort to boost the economy and drive down the 9.1 percent
unemployment rate as he faces low approval ratings and deep
economic unease among voters.
Many economists say higher government spending now would
boost growth in the sputtering economy while lawmakers work on
a long-term plan to tame the national debt.
Swing voters do not agree with this view, the poll found.
Half of those surveyed said reducing the deficit or scaling
back regulations would be the most effective way to create
jobs, while only 16 percent said that increased spending on
construction and innovation would be the best approach.
Those views line up with those held by congressional
Republicans. However, swing voters largely back Obama's call to
raise taxes on the wealthy to help reduce deficits, the poll
found.
The poll interviewed 400 swing voters in 12 battleground
states on Aug. 16. It has a margin of error of plus or minus
6.4 percentage points.
Those surveyed were not asked about their support for Obama
versus specific Republican presidential candidates.
