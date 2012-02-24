NEW YORK Feb 24 The artist who created an
iconic portrait of Barack Obama based on an Associated Press
image pleaded guilty on Friday to a criminal misdemeanor charge,
admitting he lied about which image he had used.
Los Angeles based street artist Shepard Fairey, 42, became an
international celebrity after he created the red, white and blue
Obama "Hope" poster, which became the iconic image of Obama's
2008 presidential campaign.
At Friday's hearing, he told a Manhattan federal court
magistrate judge that he had violated another judge's order by
deleting records and lying about what photograph his image had
been based on.
"Violating the court's trust was the worst thing I have done
in my life," Fairey said.
Fairey pleaded guilty to one count of criminal contempt,
which carries up to six-months in prison.
The dispute over the "Hope" poster began when Fairey
pre-emptively sued AP in February 2009 seeking a ruling that his
work was protected from AP's potential claims over the copyright
of the original photograph of Obama. AP then countersued for
copyright infringement.
After it was discovered that some of Fairey's records had
been improperly deleted, he admitted that he had intentionally
lied about which photograph he had based his poster on.
He was charged because deleting his files and altering them
was a violation of an order by the federal judge overseeing the
civil dispute with AP. The judge said both parties must share
all documents with the other side.
In January last year, AP and Fairey settled their copyright
dispute.
The image of then-senator Obama that Fairey based his poster
on was taken by AP photographer Mannie Garcia at a panel
discussion at the National Press Club in April 2006.
Fairey is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.
(Reporting By Basil Katz, Editing by Christine Kearney)