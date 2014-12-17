NEW YORK Dec 17 As national protests over the
death of unarmed black men by white police officers pushed race
relations to the top of the headlines, President Barack Obama
revealed his own experiences of racism including being mistaken
for a waiter and a parking valet.
In an interview with People magazine published on Wednesday,
Obama and his wife Michelle Obama said that before moving into
the White House nearly six years ago, they faced prejudice,
stereotyping and had trouble catching taxis.
"There is no black male my age, who's a professional, who
hasn't come out of a restaurant and is waiting for their car and
somebody didn't hand them their car keys," President Obama told
the magazine, adding that this had happened to him.
Michelle Obama recounted another incident at a gala dinner
when someone asked Obama, who was dressed in a tuxedo, to get
him coffee.
She also recalled a visit to the shopping chain store Target
when a woman asked her to get something off a shelf.
"Because she didn't see me as the first lady, she saw me as
someone who could help her. Those kinds of things happen in
life. So it isn't anything new," she said.
Although the Obamas said the situation has improved, they
added that much more still needs to be done.
"The small irritations or indignities that we experience are
nothing compared to what a previous generation experienced,"
President Obama said in the interview for the magazine that goes
on sale at newsstands Friday.
"It's one thing for me to be mistaken for a waiter at a
gala. It's another for my son to be mistaken for a robber and to
be handcuffed, or worse, if he happens to be walking down the
street and is dressed the way teenagers dress."
The interview coincided with national protests after a grand
jury in the New York City borough of Staten Island decided not
to charge a white police officer over the death of Eric Garner,
an unarmed black man, who was killed in a chokehold in July.
There were also protests after a Missouri grand jury in late
November declined to indict a white police officer in the
shooting death in August of an unarmed black man, Michael Brown.
The full interview can be found here,,20883472,00.html
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Grant McCool)